Are Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid hitting it off?

Leonardo Di Caprio has apparently widened the age-range of dating girls as he is reportedly after 27-year-old Gigi Hadid.

It has only been weeks since Leonardo broke up with Camila Morrone after dating for four years. She turned 25 in June.

Inception star is ‘disreputable’ for dumping girlfriends as they turn 25. But, Gigi Hadid reached the milestone two years back.

Multiple insiders told People that the 47-year-old Oscar winner and the 27-year-old model are getting to know each other only.

They both are not ‘dating’ yet, an insider said but the Wolf of Wall Street star is pursuing the single parent of one, for sure.

Page Six spoke to a separate source who said that De Caprio’s close friends including Helly Nahmad attended Hadid’s clothing line launch party at Le Chalet in L’Avenue at Saks last week.

But, Titantic star’s presence on the occasion was not confirmed by the source.