Joint petition filed in SC to stop insolent statements against institutions

Supreme Court has been asked to step in to stop the series of insolent statements against state institutions. A joint petition filed on Tuesday also urged the top court to order the federal government to prepare a code of conduct banning such contemptuous remarks.

The petition has been filed by six different people from different cities and has named the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the federal government as respondents.

The freedom of expression was not unlimited under Article 19 which also places some restrictions, said the petition adding that the court should order the federal government to chart out a code of conduct on the issue.

By following the code of conduct, the chain of contemptuous trends against institutions, government employees, and officials should break, the petition maintained.

It stated that the court should order the federal government to review the existing freedom of expression law.