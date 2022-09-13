Lollywood actor Resham invites flak from social media users

Lollywood actor and model Resham invited flak from the social media users when her display of love for animals turned into an ‘event’ of polluting.

The story goes as the actor shared a video of herself at a bridge. She tossed some bread and other stuff in the water body flowing under it.

It was all fine till she dumped plastic bags in the water too once it got empty.

The generous act however transformed more into a controversy as social media users criticized Resham for polluting the river.

The comment section of her post was filled with such comments where the users bashed the Lollywood actor.

The impact was so intense that she also started trending on microblogging site Twitter.