Netflix, Ubisoft to develop 3 exclusive mobile games

Beginning in 2023, Netflix and Ubisoft intend to produce three mobile games based on well-known gaming brands for their streaming platform.

This was revealed at Ubisoft Forward, their annual digital conference. The three games will be brand-new installments in the Assassin’s Creed, Mighty Quest, and Valiant Hearts series.

They will only be accessible on mobile devices to Netflix subscribers worldwide without any commercials or in-app purchases.

A sequel to the multiple-award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War game will be released. It will have a new tale and be directed by the original core crew. In January 2023, the game will be accessible to Netflix subscribers.

In 2023, a new release for The Mighty Quest will debut on Netflix. This time, the game preserves the franchise’s original hack-and-slash combat by drawing inspiration from the roguelike subgenre to produce a distinctive and immensely replayable experience.

A brand-new mobile game is being made especially for Netflix in addition to the already announced live-action series, allowing Assassin’s Creed players to fully immerse themselves in the Assassin’s Creed universe on Netflix.