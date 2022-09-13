Watch Live
Netflix, Ubisoft to develop 3 exclusive mobile games

New Assassin's Creed game is one of them
Samaa Web Desk Sep 13, 2022
Beginning in 2023, Netflix and Ubisoft intend to produce three mobile games based on well-known gaming brands for their streaming platform.

This was revealed at Ubisoft Forward, their annual digital conference. The three games will be brand-new installments in the Assassin’s Creed, Mighty Quest, and Valiant Hearts series.

They will only be accessible on mobile devices to Netflix subscribers worldwide without any commercials or in-app purchases.

A sequel to the multiple-award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War game will be released. It will have a new tale and be directed by the original core crew. In January 2023, the game will be accessible to Netflix subscribers.

In 2023, a new release for The Mighty Quest will debut on Netflix. This time, the game preserves the franchise’s original hack-and-slash combat by drawing inspiration from the roguelike subgenre to produce a distinctive and immensely replayable experience.

A brand-new mobile game is being made especially for Netflix in addition to the already announced live-action series, allowing Assassin’s Creed players to fully immerse themselves in the Assassin’s Creed universe on Netflix.

