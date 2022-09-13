Focus shifts to setting up tent city in Dadu as Sukkur flood-victims fight for survival

The final deluge from the massive floods that affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Sindh is headed towards the Arabian Sea and Kotri Barrage will be likely out of high flood by Thursday morning.

With floodwater pressure easing on the protection dykes erected to save urban centers in the Dadu district, local authorities on Tuesday stopped reinforcing the dykes outside Mehar, Johi and Dadu cities.

Dadu deputy commission told reporters that their focus has now shifted to setting up a tent city, which will accommodate flood victims, who are currently living in temporary relief camps or on the roadside.

The district officials were registering people camping on the roadside.

Dadu, one of the worst flood-hit districts in Sindh, garnered media attention after flood torrents from KP and Balochistan drowned the headquarters of its tehsil of Khairpur Nathan Shah.

The massive floods have inundated several other districts including Sanghar, Sukkur, and Khairpur with around 4 feet of deep water is standing on vast swaths of land.

In Sukkur, flood victims living on the National Highway N-5 are being crushed by vehicles.

SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday that flood survivors run after trucks and other vehicles expecting rations or other relief goods. They are often crushed by vehicles on the highway.

The National Highways and Motorway police have started an awareness campaign to help the flood victims.

Sukkur’s tehsil of Saleh Pat lies miles away from the N-5 highway but here, too, flood-victims are fighting for survival.

This desert region was also flooded last month and floodwater has not yet subsided.

Local residents sought refuge on sand dunes, where they continue to live.

Hunger and diseases rule everywhere now as 80% of the population has been hit by floods, reported SAMAA TV.

Gastroenteritis and other diseases are killing flood victims in different parts of Sindh. In Khairpur, two young children died on Monday.