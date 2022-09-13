Khalil ur Rehman clears the air about alleged leaked phone call

A phone call recording of senior writer-director Khalil ur Rehman Qamar with a married woman was making rounds on social media, a while ago. Recently, in an interview, he has cleared the air regarding the alleged audio recording.

In the viral video, Qamar can be heard asking a married woman why she has not arrived to meet him.

In conversation with Daily Qudrat, the famous writer explained that the recording is approximately 2.5 years old.

He further added that he is clarifying this only once, and he will not talk about the issue again, he said “It is my voice in the recording, but the female part is edited.”

Qamar said that audio went viral few years ago, but this time the script and female voice artist has been changed.

He ended the interview by saying that he believes in equality, and he is working for women’s rights, and he is the only person campaigning against these ‘so-called feminists’ and so ‘some people’ are doing propaganda against him.

He said, “I support feminists, but few people have forgotten the difference between freedom and vulgarity.”