Karachi experiences second rainstorm in two days

Karachi is experiencing another rainstorm Tuesday afternoon, a day after the city received light to heavy showers on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The fresh rain shower began at around 2:30pm and it was preceded by a storm and gusts.

A Pak Met radar showed rain bands on Shah Faisal Colony and airport, Malir, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Organi, and North Nazimabad.

The Met Office had predicted on Monday that Karachi was to experience hot and humid weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain at a few places on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Rain bands shown in Karachi at around 3pm Tuesday.

As forecasted by the Met, heavy showers followed a dust storm on Monday.

Areas that received the highest heavy showers include Saddar 46mm, Karachi airport 34.2mm, University Road 29.7mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 27mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Masroor Base 24mm, Quaidabad17.5mm, North Karachi 15.2mm, Jinnah Terminal 14.4mm, Kemari 11.5mm, Surjani 10.8mm, and Sadi Town 10.4mm.

On Tuesday, the Met officials told SAMAA TV’s Syeda Zeenat that the rain may begin in the afternoon or in the evening and will be preceded by a storm or gusts.

Weather websites, meanwhile, reported that at least 65% of the sky was overcast in Karachi and there were chances of rain at around 1pm.

The rains in Karachi and other Sindh cities were caused by the low-pressure area developing over Indian Gujarat. The low pressure, however, weakened and lay as a trough in the region, according to the Met Office forecast.

It said moist currents were blowing over the upper and central parts of the country and were likely to persist until Wednesday or Thursday.

The met department said that the prevailing weather system can lead to rains in Sindh’s flood-hit cities, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta until September 15.