Dengue death toll rises in Karachi

With garbage heaps across the city blocking drainage channels during the monsoon rains, most of the areas in Karachi continue to witness standing water which serves as the breeding ground for dengue mosquitos.

The dengue infection has claimed seven more lives this week, according to the Sindh Health Department.

The officials said during the first week of September, five people died of the dengue virus while more than 1000 people were admitted to hospitals. The total number of dengue cases has surpassed 3,000 this year.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could turn into an epidemic if measures such as fumigation were not taken.

What causes dengue

A mosquito, Aedes aegypti, is the vector responsible for the spread of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, Mayaro, and yellow fever viruses.

It can be recognized through the black and white pattern on its legs and body.

Though it originated in Africa the mosquito is now also found in Pakistan and other subtropical regions across the world.

Dengue prevention

Chances of dengue infection can be reduced through active monitoring of surroundings and proper housekeeping.

Here are some measures suggested by the Punjab government for the prevention and control of dengue: