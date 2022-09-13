Dengue death toll rises in Karachi
With garbage heaps across the city blocking drainage channels during the monsoon rains, most of the areas in Karachi continue to witness standing water which serves as the breeding ground for dengue mosquitos.
The dengue infection has claimed seven more lives this week, according to the Sindh Health Department.
The officials said during the first week of September, five people died of the dengue virus while more than 1000 people were admitted to hospitals. The total number of dengue cases has surpassed 3,000 this year.
Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could turn into an epidemic if measures such as fumigation were not taken.
What causes dengue
A mosquito, Aedes aegypti, is the vector responsible for the spread of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, Mayaro, and yellow fever viruses.
It can be recognized through the black and white pattern on its legs and body.
Though it originated in Africa the mosquito is now also found in Pakistan and other subtropical regions across the world.
Dengue prevention
Chances of dengue infection can be reduced through active monitoring of surroundings and proper housekeeping.
Here are some measures suggested by the Punjab government for the prevention and control of dengue:
- Maintenance of environmental cleanliness
- Water storage utensils such as buckets, drums, and tanks should be covered
- Anti-mosquito indoor and outdoor spraying
- Removal of stagnant water to avoid multiplication of mosquitos
- Room cooler and air conditioner water must be drained right away
- Water collected in refrigerator trays should be cleaned at least once a week
- Removal of garbage and water from surroundings
- Rooftops must be cleared of stagnant water after every rain spell
- Discarded tires must be disposed of after shredding
- Leaking water faucets, pipes and drains must be repaired immediately
- Flower pots and places that accumulate water overtime should be cleaned weekly