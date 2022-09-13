Watch: ‘Stubborn’ snake stuck inside woman’s ear

A video showing a snake inside a woman’s ear in India is making rounds on the internet. Not surprising that it has left many disturbed with the visuals.

A yellow-colored snake got stuck in a woman’s ear. And what is more off-putting is that it is not coming out despite repeated pull-out attempts by the medical practitioner.

A Facebook user by the name of Chandan Singh posted the video. His caption read, “The snake went inside the ear”.

The doctor could be seen making several attempts to pull out the reptile from the patient’s ear. But, the snake seems stubborn as it resisted every technique and move.

The clip however ends without the removal of the snake from the ear and nobody knows what happened next.

Although social media users were shocked to see the visuals, some called the video fake while others called it an attempt to garner views.

They raised questions such as how the reptile got inside the ear.