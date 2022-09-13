Watch Live
Ertugrul famed actor reaches Pakistan to help flood victims

One-third of country affected by floods
Samaa Web Desk Sep 13, 2022
Turkish Ertugrul famed actor Celal Al – who portrayed Abdul Rehman Alp in the famous series – is here in Pakistan to help flood victims.

As the world is extending its help towards flood-hit Pakistan – adjectives of which are still being found to define the scale of devastation, the Turkish actor also reached Karachi on Monday.

“Pakistan, Karachi. We are taking your [donations] to the affected people. You can also help by texting Pakistan [to] 2868,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram.

Ertugrul actor also visited Pakistan last year and took part in charitable work through Omair-Sana Foundation and Children’s Hospital Karachi.

He also met with different actors of the local industry and was quite impressed by picturesque Islamabad.

Floods 2022

Ertugrul actor

