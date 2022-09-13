PM Shehbaz turns down summary to increase medicine prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected a health ministry summary which proposed increase in the prices of 40 medicines.

The summary to increase the price of 40 medicines was tabled before the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The federal met in Islamabad to discuss six agenda items including the prices of drugs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet was to also review flood damages, relief activities, and other related issues. It was to take stock of the political and economic situation of the country.

It will also make a decision on probing the allegations of overbooking for hajj. Hajj organizers allegedly booked pilgrims beyond the quota allotted to them by the government, SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan reported Tuesday morning.

The cabinet will also rule on a summary to determine the minimum standard for energy-saving fans.

It will approve decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).