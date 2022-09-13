Ruling coalition responds to Imran Khan’s latest propsal on COAS appointment

The leaders of the PDM-led ruling coalition have responded to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s latest proposal on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

The former prime minister in a TV interview on Monday suggested that the term of current COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa be extended until after fresh elections in the country and the next COAS should be appointed by the government that returns to power after such elections, which, he also said, must be transparent.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live PPP leader and Advisor to PM on Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that COAS Gen Bajwa has already said that he will not accept another extension.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal said that the constitution provides for the procedure for the COAS appointment, which is made by the prime minister.

“We don’t need any suggestion from Imran Khan,” he said speaking on Nadeem Malik Live.

It is the fourth time that Imran has tried to creat controversy around this issue, he said.

Hours before Imran Khan’s interview was aired by Dunya News, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told SAMAA TV that Imran Khan in his “desperation for power” was trying to open the “doors of negotiation” with the establishment.

“On one side, he is attacking them [the establishment] and on other hand, he wants to open the doors of negotiations or dialogue as well,” he said adding that Imran Khan was using pressure tactics.

Khawa Asif was responding to Imran Khan’s earlier statement that he made at a rally over the weekend.

The PTI chief had said that if the country’s economy plummeted the nation will hold the establishment responsible.

Khawaja Asif said that when Imran Khan was patronized by the establishment he appreciated its role and now he wanted the establishment to support him again.

The minister said that Imran Khan has nothing to do with democracy and had a dictatorial mindset, which was revealed by Imran’s efforts to open negotiation with the establishment

Imran wanted to hold talks at “gunpoint” so that he could get back his government by whatever means he could, said Khawaja Asif.

The minister also said that PTI-PMLQ government had closed graft cases against PTI leaders in Punjab after coming back to power in the province.