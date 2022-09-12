Imran Khan believes new army chief should be appointed after transparent elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan believes that the new army chief should be appointed after the transparent elections.

In an interview with a private television, Imran Khan said that the appointment of the new army chief is important and should be based on merit.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif do not believe in merit, all they care about is how to save their [ill-gotten] money, said the former PM.

If Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari come to power through transparent elections instead of using backdoors then they can make the appointment, the PTI chief said.

“How can an absconder with 85 seats appoint a new army chief,” he asked.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire as Chief of Army Staff on November 29, 2022.

He further said the country is in a fragile state, if they are interested in conducting free and fair elections then I am always ready to talk to them.

Responding to question about the ECP’s decision to cancel by-elections due to floods, former prime minister said that fragile financial condition of the country need more focus.

“Our currency is depreciating sharply despite the IMF loan,” he said adding that, “the country needs political stability in order to achieve economic stability,” he said.

“If we become bank corrupt than they start negotiations on our sovereignty,” the PM said.

Imran khan further said that I made a mistake by appointing Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. There was deadlock with Shehbbaz Sharif [then leader of the opposition] over the appointment of CEC.

“Later on, ‘they’ acting as umpires, proposed his [Raja] name. They gave surety that he would be a fine [choice],” he said. Imran Khan alleged that the chief election commissioner does not let go of any opportunity to backstab.

Former Prime minister also alleged that through chief election commissioner, they sabotage the electronic voting machine system.

Talking about meeting with former American ambassador Robin Raphel, Imran Khan said he knows Rafil for a long time. “I don’t support American government but do support her American think-tank,” Imran Khan said.

The former said he did not have any problem with the US. “I have clear understanding that we have to buy Russian oil and wheat at lowest rate and for that, we have develop long term relations with Russia.”

He said that the countries do have issued in their bilateral relation but these can be solve through dialogues. If India again reinstate Kashmir constitutional position, I am ready to talk with India, he added.

“Our aim to raise the living standard of our people, we don’t need war, we need peace,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he is not against the but his priority is to defend Pakistan and its sovereignty