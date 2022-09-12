Contempt proceedings: ECP summons Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umer in person

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former planning minister Asad Umar to appear in-person in before the commission.

The ECP had issued contempt notices to PTI leaders Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for leveling allegations against the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The commission also rejected on Monday the replies submitted by PTI leaders in contempt case and issued show cause notices asking them to appear in person on September 27.

Earlier in the day, Imran submitted in his reply said that the ECP notice is in violation of the constitution and beyond the jurisdiction of the commission۔

Former prime minister in his written statement said that he was not involved in contempt of the election commission but expressed concerns on the different stance of the ECP.

Chairman PTI also requested that the ECP should take back the contempt notice.

The written statement of Imran Khan was submitted by Barrister Guhar and Faisal Chaudhri advocate.

Fawad Chaudhry challenges ECP’s authority to send contempt notice

Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry also challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP to send contempt of commission notice.

In his reply to the commission’s notice, the former information minister saying that notices under the provisions of the Contempt of Court law cannot be issued or that such powers cannot be exercised by the ECP unless the commission were to be a court.

He also categorically denied allegations of using intemperate, unparliamentary and contemptuous language, deeming all such allegations as untrue and factually incorrect.

Chaudhry stated that under Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a right to freedom of speech, therefore the notice should be withdrawn.