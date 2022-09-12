Contempt of court: Former GB chief justice Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology

Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim has tendered an unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case.

In his affidavit submitted on Monday, Rana Shamim said that naming cited his memory loss, old age, heart diseases, Rana Shamim said in affidavit it all happened due to misunderstanding.

Rana Shamim in his affidavit further mentioned that he mention the name of an incumbent senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court as a result of a misunderstanding.

During the hearing, Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah asked if Rana Shamim still stand by his affidavit? Former GB CJ’s counsel Latif Afreedi said: Yes, but the name of the judge mentioned in the affidavit is wrong.

Justice Minsallah remarked that an apology is never made half-heartedly.

When Afreedi ask for some time, the chief justice asked him to submit the apology letter as an affidavit.

When Shamim insisted on submitting the affidavit on the same day, Justice Minallah asked him to think through it and write it in an affidavit, and submit it by September 19.

When the amicus curie suggested that Rana Shamim’s apology should be published in newspaper, the chief justice replied that they will also look into this.