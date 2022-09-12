Dalda: A story of a mother’s love for her children

“Jahan Maamta, wahan Dalda” generations have grown up hearing this slogan over the years. There are memories attached to it and every time this tagline is heard, it ends up making one feel loved and cared for.

Just like a mothers love never changes and doesn’t compromise on her family’s health, Dalda, decides to stay true to their word, never compromising on the quality. Putting the health of the consumer above all.

Dalda Maamta story makes sure to bring everyone together, regardless of the age or generational gap. It’s an ad filled with a mothers love and nostalgia. And we have Zara Tareen who ends up being the ideal cast for this TVC. Her flawless delivery, with the right amount of emotions, engages the viewer effortlessly.

And to top it all, the storyline gets narrated by none other than Fawad Khan. He adds just the right kind of magic to the screen.

The TVC manages to add nostalgia, feel good moments, and fun in a short span of time. In an era where everything is full of neon lights, glammed up models and rap battles, this ad acts a fresh breath of air.

Experience the nostalgia by clicking on the link below: