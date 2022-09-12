Sindh High Court rejects request for Dr Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

The Sindh High Court has rejected the request for the postmortem of former Member National Assembly member and televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

During the hearing on Monday, the court decided to stay with the decision of Additional District and Sessions Jude-East.

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah was also party to the application and had supported the idea of performing the postmortem.

The original application was filed by a man named Abdul Ahad. The lawyer representing Aamir Liaquat’s heir said that the applicant has no evidence that the former MNA died an unnatural death and he is an activist of a political party.

The court after hearing arguments of all the parties rejected the applications for the postmortem of the former legislator.

On June 9, Aamir Liaquat was found dead in his Karachi residence.

Aamir was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where his staff had rushed him.

However, to ascertain how the PTI MNA had died, and to proceed with other legal formalities prior to his burial, Aamir’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife, however, did not allow the MLOs and Police Surgeon to perform forensic autopsy of his body. Later on, the family said his son decide about the autopsy, who at the time was in London.

When arrived, the boy also refused to allow the post-mortem of the body and the televangelist was buried without any autopsy.