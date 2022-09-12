Watch Live
WATCH: 3 elephants visit a hospital, leaving everyone shocked

Animals stroll in corridor of hospital
Samaa Web Desk Sep 12, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

The staff, visitors, and patients alike were panicked as three elephants entered an army cantonment in Jalpaiguri district in India’s West Bengal.

The sight of a wild animal visiting the hospital itself didn’t exist until the latest incident.

In the videos making rounds on social media, three elephants could be seen strolling in the corridor of the hospital as people hide from them to avert danger.

