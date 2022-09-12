Imran Khan raised over Rs5b from August 19 telethon, claims Sania Nishtar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leader Dr Sania Nishtar said that Pakistanis donated over Rs5 billion during former PM Imran Khan’s live telethon to raise funds for flood victims.

Addressing a press conference with former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Nishtar said that during the telethons total pledges made were for over Rs5 billion. Of these, around Rs2 billion was pledged by a person from Texas. Since it was pledged for rehabilitation, it will come in the second phase, she said.

Currently, we have received Rs3.30 billion - Rs1.09 billion from overseas Pakistanis and Rs1.93 billion by local residents - she said.

“17 million dollars donated by overseas Pakistan could not be transferred due to some credit card issues,” she said.

She said almost 0.1 million people gave us donations which are very substantial for flood relief activities.

Fawad Chaudhry during the presser lashed out at Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying that they are trying to eliminate Imran Khan physically after failing to eliminate him politically.

“We Know Maulana and Maryam Nawaz are behind this conspiracy,” he said adding that a specific group of journalists is also supporting this.

These people are working to devise a strategy to eliminate Imran Khan, Fawad claimed.

“They are trying to flare up religious hatred against Imran Khan by releasing Imran Khan’s speeches in chunks,” he claimed.

He further said that media organizations as well as the government take a principal stand and should help Imran Khan in flood relief activities.