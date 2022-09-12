Federal health minister refutes claims of paracetamol shortage, stalled production

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday rejected claims of paracetamol shortage in the country claiming that the medicine’s production is continuing as normal.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister said the medicine is available in abundance and the government does not plan to increase its price.

Paracetamol is a medication used to treat fever as well as mild to moderate pain.

Highlighting the increase in the prices of medicine, he said that Imran Khan allowed the cost of medicines to soar by a whopping 179%.

Unlike the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s policies of burdening the masses, Patel said their government understands the plight of the poor and will not burden them further with heightened costs of medicines.

Taking a jab at the former prime minister, the minister said if Imran Khan reduces the number of speeches, fewer people would need to take medicines for headache.

“This way they [people] will buy fewer medicines for headaches.”

Patel also criticized the PTI for its oblivion and stated that they fail to see the miseries of the people marred by floods.