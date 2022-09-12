Watch Live
‘Shoaib Malik should name the players rather than giving vague statements’

Pakistan lost the Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka on Sunday
Samaa Web Desk Sep 12, 2022
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has asked veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to name the players he was referring to in his tweet on Sunday, after the Men in Green lost to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

Soon after the defeat, Malik tweeted that “when will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest”.

Responding to Malik’s tweet, Butt said that Malik should name the players so that they can be held accountable.

“You must have seen Shoaib Malik’s tweet about friendship culture in the Pakistan team. But he must name those players because he has played with many of them over the past years,” Butt told Pak Tv.

“Vague statements won’t lead to accountability so he must name those players,” he added.

It must be noted that Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.

