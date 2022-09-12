Marilyn Monroe haunted sets of Blonde according to Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas believes that Marilyn Monroe was present on the sets of Blonde – a biopic of the deceased Hollywood superstar – during the entire shooting.

The movie starring Ana de Armas as the lead is set to be released on September 16 and its premier was held at Venice Film Festival.

Ana couldn’t hold back her tears as the film received a 14-minute-long standing ovation following the screening.

Talking about the movie on the occasion, the Gray Man actor disclosed that she believed that Marilyn was present on the sets of Blonde.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” the Knives Out actor said while talking to Reuters. “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it,” she added.

The feeling was not limited to Ana but director Andrew Dominik also felt the same.