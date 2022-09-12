Compulsory labor means of racial, religious discrimination in Pakistan

Pakistan is among the countries where compulsory labour has been imposed as a means of racial or religious discrimination as some 50 million people globally remain trapped in ‘modern slavery’ of forced labour or forced marriage, said the UN in a new report.

The global body has warned that ranks of people trapped in slavery has swelled dramatically in recent years.

The United Nations had set a goal to eradicate all forms of modern slavery by 2030. Instead, the number of people caught up in forced labor or forced marriage ballooned by 10 million between 2016 and 2021, according to a new report.

The study, by the UN’s agencies for labour and migration along with the Walk Free Foundation, found that at the end of last year, 28 million people were in forced labour, while 22 million were living in a marriage they had been forced into.

That means nearly one out of every 150 people in the world are caught up in modern forms of slavery, the report said.

“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving,” Guy Ryder, head of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said in a statement.

“Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened conditions and swelled debt levels for many workers, has heightened the risk, the report found.

Coupled with the effects of climate change and armed conflicts, it has contributed to “unprecedented disruption to employment and education, increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration”, compounding the threat, it said.

It is a long-term problem, the report cautioned, with estimates indicating entrapment in forced labour can last years and forced marriage is often “a life sentence”.

Women and children are by far the most vulnerable.

Children account for one out of five people in forced labour, with more than half of them stuck in commercial sexual exploitation, the report said.

Migrant workers are meanwhile more than three times more likely to be in forced labour than non-migrant adult workers, it showed.

“This report underscores the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly, and regular,” Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in the statement.

Modern slavery is present in basically every country in the world, with more than half of cases of forced labour and a quarter of forced marriages in upper-middle income or high-income countries.

The report found that the number of people – mainly women and girls – stuck in forced marriages had risen by a full 6.6 million since the last global estimates in 2016.

China in focus

The number of people in forced labour swelled by 2.7 million over the same period.

The increase was driven entirely by more forced labour in the private economy, including in forced commercial sexual exploitation.

But the report also said that 14 percent of those in forced labour were doing jobs imposed by state authorities, voicing concern about abuse of compulsory prison labour in a number of countries, including the United States.

It also pointed to grave concerns raised by the UN rights office about “credible accounts of forced labour under exceptionally harsh conditions” in North Korea.

And it highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labour, including in the Xinjiang region, where Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Beijing has vehemently rejected such charges, claiming it is running vocational training centres to help root out extremism.

A report published by former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on August 31 said more information was needed, but that labour schemes in the region appeared to be discriminatory and to “involve elements of coercion.

The report welcomed China last month having ratified the ILO Forced Labour Convention, creating “renewed momentum for cooperation with the government and social partners to pursue these issues (and) to combat forced labour.”

Qatar reforms

Over two million migrants work in Qatar, and they make up 95% of the workforce in the private sector.

Since 2010, when Qatar was awarded the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there have been widespread reports of severe labour rights violations against migrant workers, including forced labor.

In 2014, international workers’ organizations lodged a formal complaint with the ILO Governing Body, where they alleged Qatar was not complying with core international labour standards. Central to the complaint was the fact that the kafala, or sponsorship system, was enabling an environment that could lead to exploitation and even forced labour.

Moreover, concerns were raised about insufficient access to justice and complaint mechanisms for migrant workers, inadequate labour inspection system, and weak enforcement of labour legislation.

An ad-hoc Committee of the ILO Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS) found the allegations to be credible, and the ILO governing body sent a high-level tripartite mission to Qatar in 2016 to assess the validity of these allegations. The outcome of the mission prompted the Governing Body and the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR) to further urge the government to address these issues.

After a period of negotiations and some legislative reforms, in 2017 the governing body decided to endorse a programme of work between the Government of Qatar and the ILO to enact major labour reforms, and to close the complaint procedure.

In April 2018, the ILO opened an office in Doha. Since then, there has been significant progress that has positively impacted the living and working conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in Qatar. Notably, the most problematic elements of the sponsorship system have been dismantled. Workers can now leave the country and change jobs without their employer’s consent. This has helped to redress the power imbalance between workers and employers.

In addition, there have been significant legislative and policy developments in areas of minimum wage, occupational safety and health, and social dialogue at the enterprise level.

Despite the milestones reached, there are gaps in implementation.

Among the top remaining priorities, there is the need to address the retaliation by some unscrupulous employers against workers who wish to change jobs. There continue to be many complaints related to non-payment of wages and benefits. And while new systems have been introduced to facilitate access to justice, the process can be time-consuming and unpredictable. Lastly, a large number of domestic workers are not yet fully benefiting from the labour reforms, particularly when it comes to their rights on working time and the right to a day off per week.

The ILO’s cooperation with the government of Qatar has demonstrated the effectiveness of the ILO’s supervisory system, which helps to ensure that countries implement the international labour standards they ratify.

It also showed that the combination of this unique system, the ILO’s technical cooperation expertise, and a country’s political commitment, can produce results quickly, and in full partnership with the Government, and workers’ and employers’ organizations.

There is a universal recognition that the work is not complete, and a commitment to continue the cooperation beyond the World Cup.