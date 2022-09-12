Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to star in another movie

Bollywood starlets Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will soon be starring in the upcoming film The Ladykiller. Even before the release of their first movie together, the actors are reuniting to star in a romantic comedy helmed by Mudaassar Aziz. For the movie, the duo has reached London and will start shooting.

As per reports, Bhumi and Arjun will start shooting for the unnamed movie after September 12, 2022. The actors will shoot around London for about a month-long schedule. The film will be shot in parts of India as well.

It has been speculated that Cuttputlli actor Rakul Preet Singh will also star in the upcoming rom-com.

PHOTO: ARJUN KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

On the other hand, the duo’s upcoming The Ladykiller is expected to be a suspense drama thriller that follows a love story between a small-town playboy played by Arjun Kapoor and a self-destructive girl played by Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie is directed by Ajay Bahl, under the production of Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.