5 tips to get better at Call of Duty Warzone

One of the most famous battle royale games, Call of Duty: Warzone, saw more than 100 million players after its March 2020 release. Since its release, it has received several seasons of new content, giving its players access to brand-new weaponry, contracts, and activities around the expansive open world of Verdansk and, most recently, the WWII-themed Caldera. In Season 3, 2022, even Godzilla and King Kong appeared.

You have come to the right place if you are looking for some great Warzone advice to get yourself caught up before the newest season.

You can carry out your goal on the battlefield in various ways. You will need quick reflexes, a good dose of luck, and the latest recent intel to make it out alive. The other players in the free-to-play battle royale mode of Call of Duty will be circling you like highly armed sharks.

Get easy with the weapons

Start by becoming easy with the guns and other weapons. Given that Call of Duty: Warzone is an FPS PvP game, it should go without saying that players’ weaponry is crucial. How can you expect to use a weapon to its fullest potential if you are unaware of its strengths and weaknesses? Therefore, familiarising yourself with the game’s weapons is the first thing you should do before selecting the ones that are best for you.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, there are more than 160 weapons, so you cannot be expected to practice with them all. Choose your playing style first, and only then should you start looking for the right weaponry. If not, you would waste time testing every type of weapon, including those you have no business using.

Sort out your loadouts

It would be best if you organized your loadouts before starting any round. Take advantage of the fact that Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to set up a variety of loadouts filled with favorite gear and weaponry.

Make sure you behave wisely when setting up your loadout. Choose weapons with heartbeat sensors and other perks which will enable you to identify your adversary even from a distance readily.

You can quickly eliminate an opposing player without telling them whom you are targeting.

Keep in mind that Call of Duty: Warzone is a game where you must immediately gain the upper hand and maintain pressure until you succeed. Simply put, you cannot afford to play carelessly.

Check your sound settings

Now, if you did not give your game’s sound settings much care, that was your first error. You are not alone in this either. Many Call of Duty: Warzone players tend to only pay attention to settings that immediately influence their gameplay. This will ruin them. The game’s audio greatly influences the gameplay. It would be best if you also disabled the game’s music in addition to spending money on a good set of headphones.

The immersive sensation of the game is enhanced, but the sound of movement is diminished. You will perform better than your peers if you set the music to roughly 20%.

Go through other settings as well

Why not look at the other gameplay options while you are already adjusting the sound settings? Call of Duty: Warzone’s default settings are adequate. However, they are also unremarkable, which is a fact. They only complete the task at hand.

You must adjust the gameplay parameters to something more aligned with your playing preferences if you want to perform to the best of your abilities. You can only achieve something close to 100% performance using it.

There are a many options to mess with, but the main ones are as follows:

BR button layout should be personal preference, however tactical is good. Sensitivity, again Personal preference, so try with a setting that feels right for you. Armor plate behavior: Apply all of them

Slide behavior: Tap

Automatic sprint: automatic tactical sprint Parachute auto-deploy: Should be disabled Mini map shape: square

Should know where to drop

Although the game does enable you to drop anywhere on the map, it would not be a good idea to do so. In order to avoid being shot down within the first few seconds of the round—a very unpleasant experience—you should try to descend in a secure place. You can stay in the air longer and get to your selected drop place by gliding down while placing yourself to the side.

Make a swift drop your priority in the game; the faster you drop, the easier it will be to dodge any traps that may be waiting for you. Do not, however, jeopardize your security in the process.