PUMA enters metaverse: Releases exchangeable NFT

The German sportswear Puma has announced the launch of Black Station, its first-ever metaverse internet experience.

During the ongoing New York Fashion Week, it will debut limited edition redeemable physical sneakers with unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its “Futrograde” exhibition (NYFW).

The goal of Puma Black Station is to provide customers with an immersive and engaging portal through which they may experience the brand’s future.

Puma is the newest sportswear company to introduce digital collectibles, following Adidas Originals.

Visitors to the metaverse website will arrive in a three-portal, hyperrealistic digital lobby area.

Beginning on September 7, the first two portals will include unique, never-before-seen Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid shoes related to Puma’s most recent Nitropass NFT mint. At NYFW, the sneakers made their debut.

Venture firm FTR is the one who invented the Black Station metaverse. With capabilities for cutting-edge visuals, Unreal Engine 5 was used to develop the Metaverse.

The utilization of a metaverse space by Puma is also not new. Similar areas have been created by companies like Estee Lauder and Tommy Hilfiger, enabling customers to view close-up digital representations of their products.