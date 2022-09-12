Rains bring more misery for shelter-less flood survivors in Sindh

Another spell of rainfall in different parts of Sindh — the worst flood-hit part of the country — has increased problems for the survivors.

The heavy showers lashed many parts of the province including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, and Thatta.

In Thatta, people complained that they have been living without shelter as the government has failed to provide tents for the flood victims.

Two people were killed as the lightning struck in Diplo, a suburb of Kundra while intermittent rains continued to batter parts of Tharparkar.

The water from Seem Nullah in Tehsil Dadu is moving towards villages.

Pakistan army has set up flood relief camps in Dadu, providing tents and food for the victims. The medical camps have also been set up in the area providing free checkup facilities and medicines.

As many as 60 villages of the union council Yar Mohammad Kalhoro, Muradabad and Pir Shahnawaz have been flooded. Several houses have collapsed as residents are trying to relocate to safety.

Flood water has entered the boundary of the historic city Khudabad while flood water is just is only 7 kilometers away from Indus Highway.