President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to Malaysian Royal Navy chief

For his commitment to strengthening defense ties between Pakistan, Malaysia
Samaa Web Desk Sep 12, 2022
<p>Dr Arif Alvi conferring Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Malaysian Navy Chief on September 12, 2022. Photo: APP</p>

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is one of the most prestigious awards of Pakistan conferred to individuals for outstanding services to the country.

The four-star admiral was appointed as the 17th Malaysian Royal Navy chief in 2018.

Dr Arif gave the coveted medal to the Malaysian Naval chief in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening defence ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Senior officials of the Pakistan and Malaysian navies attend the ceremony.

