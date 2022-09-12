Bigg Boss 16 teaser comes with a surprise for fans

The first promo of fans favorite, reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16 has finally been revealed now. In the promo, the host of the show, Salman Khan says that this time Bigg Boss will also be seen playing the game too.

The promo of the show has created quite a buzz on social media as it hints at massive changes in the show.

Sharing the teaser on Bigg Boss’ official twitter handle, makers wrote, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki”

The promo starts with a few clips from previous seasons of the reality TV show. In the background, Salman Khan can be heard saying that this year the audience will experience something that has never happened.

He added that until now the audience has seen only contestants playing the game, but this season “Bigg Boss” will play the game too.

In the teaser, the narrator says, “What if you wake up one morning, and you realize the world has turned upside down? The moon rises in the day; gravity no longer exists; time moves anti-clockwise, and nothing makes sense anymore! Your greatest fears will seem like a distant happy memory. Beware as new dawn is coming where you should expect nothing but the unexpected. Fasten your seat belts as it’s that time of the year when all the drama and entertainment unfold.”

Netizens soon after expressed their excitement on the release of the teaser and the new theme of the show.

Although the contestant’s names and the release date have not been revealed yet, a few names have made the headlines to be a part of the show including, Raj Kundra, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faizu, Sriti Jha, Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen.