Burnt to cinder: MQM’s historic headquarters could be demolished

Days after two buildings near Mukka Chowk in Karachi’s Azizabad area, including the defunct headquarters of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) London, saw a massive inferno, there are suggestions it could now be demolished if deemed dangerous.

SAMAA TV’s Muhammad Ali Hafeez reported on Monday afternoon that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has directed its technical team to survey the buildings to determine whether the building is dangerous for habitation or if it can be repaired.

In this regard, the SBCA has written to its technical team to survey the property.

Based on the survey and findings of the technical team, further action will be taken, including the possible demolition of the fire-damaged buildings.

Last week, two buildings near Mukka Chowk, R-293 and R-294, were engulfed in flames after what fire services said was an inferno caused by a short-circuit.

The fire completely engulfed the buildings and caused the emergency services to demolish their façade.

It took fire and emergency services nearly three hours to control and put out the fire.

The building, popularly known as nine-zero, has been sealed shut ever since the government launched a crackdown on a rogue faction of the MQM known as MQM-London and aligned with the party’s self-exiled supremo Altaf Hussain. Its utility connections have also been disconnected for years.