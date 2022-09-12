Hoor Fawad eyes Olympic medal for Pakistan

Young table tennis star Hoor Fawad wants to win a medal for Pakistan in the Olympics.

The 13-year-old is currently participating in the WTT Youth Contender in Bangkok, Thailand, where she will take part in the U15 and U17 Girls’ singles event from September 13.

“I want to make the country proud by winning a medal for Pakistan in the Olympics,” said Hoor.

“I’m focusing on playing as many events as possible rather than winning,” she added.

During her time in Bangkok, Hoor also trained with the Thailand team in order to fine-tune her skills before the tournament.

Hoor started playing table tennis when she was only eight, meanwhile her first gold medal came in the Sindh Games a year later. She also bagged the Women’s Karachi title at the age of 11.

Hoor also claimed two gold medals in Senior National Championship and one silver and Bronze medal each in the South Asia U15 category.

Another Pakistan player, Kalsoom Khan, will participate in the U19 Girls’ singles during the aforementioned WTT event.