Delhi high court permanently bans selling of Pakistani Rooh Afza

Delhi High Court in India has permanently restricted the e-commerce platform Amazon from adding the Pakistan-manufactured Rooh Afza to its platform and has restrained them from selling any products under the name of ‘ROOHAFZA’.

The order came as a result of the petition filed by the popular drink’s Indian manufacturer, Hamdard National Foundation, in which it alleged that the e-commerce platform was selling Pakistani-manufactured Rooh Afza on its platform.

Rooh Afza was first introduced by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed in Delhi. However, after the Indo-Pak partition, his elder son moved to India and the younger one to Pakistan.

Hamdard National Foundation manufactures Rooh Afza in India while Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) has the rights over the drink in Pakistan.

The high court in its Wednesday order said, “‘Rooh Afza’ is a product which has been consumed by the Indian public for more than a century now, and its quality standards have to comply with the applicable regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Act and Legal Metrology Act.”

The court wondered how an imported product was being sold on Amazon without complete details of the manufacturer being disclosed.

“The listings of infringing ‘ROOH AFZA’ products on the website not originating from the Plaintiffs (Hamdard National Foundation) shall be removed within 48 hours,” said the court in its Wednesday order.

The petition by Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India said that it noticed various brands selling Rooh Afza on Amazon which was illegal.

It added that some sellers took down the products after they were served legal notices but recently, the company spotted a seller selling Rooh Afza bottles manufactured in Pakistan.

The court in the order dated September 5 said when one clicks on the link ‘Visit the Hamdard Store’, which is provided next to the product listing of Golden Leaf — the seller of imported Rooh Afza on Amazon - the consumer is taken to the webpage of Hamdard Laboratories India.

“Thus, any consumer or user on the platform is likely to confuse the ‘ROOH AFZA’ product originating from Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf), Pakistan as being connected or originating from the Plaintiffs..,” said the court.

The bench said that it was binding on Amazon – being an intermediary - to disclose the names of sellers and their contact details with the product listings.

The court instructed the e-commerce platform to submit an affidavit clarifying whether such details are mentioned on the Rooh Afza product listings, invoices, and product labels.