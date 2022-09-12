Watch Live
Shoaib Malik’s tweet after Asia Cup Final rejected

Fans were unimpressed his veteran all-rounder's tweet
Samaa Web Desk Sep 12, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib incurred the wrath of Twitter users for his tweet following the Men in Green’s loss in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Soon after the defeat, Malik tweeted that “when will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest”.

However, Malik’s tweet didn’t go down well with Pakistan fans and he soon became a target of criticism on the social media website.

It must be noted that Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.

