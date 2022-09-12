Shoaib Malik’s tweet after Asia Cup Final rejected

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib incurred the wrath of Twitter users for his tweet following the Men in Green’s loss in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Soon after the defeat, Malik tweeted that “when will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest”.

- When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest... — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

However, Malik’s tweet didn’t go down well with Pakistan fans and he soon became a target of criticism on the social media website.

Shoaib Malik effortlessly shifted our anger from the openers to himself. Beautiful — 🐾 (@Lanaschild_) September 11, 2022

Let this defeat not distract you from the fact that we don't need Shoaib Malik for a world cup in Australia. — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) September 11, 2022

This Pakistan team might have a lot of batting issues but Shoaib Malik is not the answer, thank you!#PAKvSL #AsiaCup2022Final — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) September 11, 2022

Only positive thing about today is that Alhamdulilah shoaib malik never coming back in team again. — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) September 11, 2022

I thought only Chameleons changed colors but snakes do also https://t.co/XXLhlNugFz — Zak (@Zakr1a) September 11, 2022

Reason why I hate these seniors. This tweet has perhaps some grounds but everybody knows the intentions of this old guy. Bring Haidar, Shan or any youngster but no these egoistic seniors.. https://t.co/59g2YtKb26 — Amit (@Amity4116) September 11, 2022

It must be noted that Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.