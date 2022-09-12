Queen Elizabeth II Ethereum NFT tribute project opens for final auction

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reign monarch in British history, peacefully passed away in her sleep.

Following the passing of The Queen of the Commonwealth at age 96, the QueenE venture introduced that the public sale for the 73rd NFT within the assortment would be the final digital collectible as a part of the unique assortment, announced in a tweet.

This NFT project, called QueenE, is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It was first introduced in July this year and has since generated many NFT artworks honoring the late Queen.

Fabio Sevá, the founder of Web3, is said to have created the project.

The NFTs from the QueenE venture present pixelated portraits of the Queen, wearing her signature color-coordinated head equipment and attires.

Presently, the top bid for this NFT auction stands at ETH O.6615, which amounts to $1,121 (roughly PKR. 250,900).

As per the webpage for this auction, the final bid will be considered later on Friday, September 9.

Meanwhile, secondary sales for the QueenE NFTs soared in the last twelve hours.

Currently, the floor or the lowest price for a QueenE NFT on OpenSea stands at ETH 0.5, which adds to $848 (roughly PKR 189,800).