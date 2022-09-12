Call of Duty Warzone Mobile officially announced

The publisher announced its intention to launch Warzone Mobile at a Call of Duty event the following week in a message accompanying the teaser video.

‘Call of Duty Next,’ which will place on September 15, will also feature new information about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision has been working on the mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, a free-to-play game introduced in 2020 for PC and consoles. It has gained 100 million players in 13 months since March.

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” Activision said.

In May, the game began closed alpha testing with invitations only. Soon after, Warzone Mobile gameplay videos started to circulate online, showing that the battle royale game uses the Verdansk map that was previously present in the console and PC versions of Warzone.

As well as authentic CoD gameplay, the game will have shared advancement and up to 120 player lobbies.

This implies that any progress a player makes in Warzone Mobile will also be made on the PC and console versions of both Warzone and CoD Modern Warfare II, and vice versa.

This contains advancements in player, rifle, and camouflage levels. Activision has not explicitly discussed any cross-play possibilities as of yet.

Activision is also working on the PC and console versions of Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, in addition to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.

The publisher will provide additional information on all three games during the significant Call of Duty: Next event on September 15.