No floods here: LHC asked to overturn postponement of PP-139 Sheikhupura by-polls

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has asked the Lahore High Court to overturn a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECPC) to postpone by-elections in PP-139 Sheikhupura.

The request was made by Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangu, the PML-N candidate for PP-139, in a writ petition filed before the high court through his counsels Asim Hamee Bhangoo, Chaudhry Zahid Saeed and Chaudhry M. Ajmal Ghug.

In his writ petition, Bhangu maintained that after Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri resigned in July, his provincial assembly had fallen vacant.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had scheduled by-elections on the seat for September 11.

But just three days before the polls, the commission postponed the polls, even though all arrangements were complete.

Bhangu contended that the per the ECP, the polls were called off due to the floods.

“This is worth mentioning and notable that in the area of the petitioner there is no flood situation, so, t his is just and essential that people of area of PP-139 Sheikhupura-V exercise their fundamental right of election and elect their member of provincial assembly,” the petition said.

He urged that all arrangements for polling are complete, including printing of ballot papers, polling staff has been appointed, candidates have completed campaigns and security arrangements are in place.

“Astonishingly, the impugned notification ahs been issued on September 8, 2022, just three days prior to the conduction of election area of PP-139 Sheikhupura_V, without any cogent reason.”

“There is no hurdle [to] conduct election in the PP-139 Sheikhupura-V.”

Bhangu further contended that “hurdle in the smooth running process of election through impugned notification is based on malafide and without any lawful justification.”

The candidate urged the court to set aside the ECP notification of September 8, and order to immediately conduct elections in the constituency without any further delay.

Sharaqpuri was a member of the provincial assembly from the PML-N. But since 2020 he had developed differences with his political party and had been openly critical of it.

The split emerged after Sharaqpuri, and a few other PML-N’s legislatures, met with then chief minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar. After the meeting, the PML-N leadership issued a show-cause notice to the lawmaker for violating party policies. He did not respond.

He sent his resignation on July 16.