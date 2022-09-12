Why did injured Asif Ali and concussed Shadab Khan feature in Asia Cup Final?

Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq made a surprising revelation after the Men in Green lost the Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Mushtaq said that middle-order batter Asif Ali and all-rounder Shadab Khan were carrying injuries during the final.

Shadab was hit on his left ear while fielding during the first innings. He also clashed with Asif Ali while trying to take a catch on the boundary line.

“Asia played with four stitches in his hand. Shadab’s ear was bleeding, he was concussed after the collision and despite all of this he went to bat,” Saqlain said during the post-match press conference.

It must be noted that Pakistan could have used a concussion substitute if Shadab wasn’t fully fit to take the field after the incident.

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to allow the use of concussion replacements in all international cricket matches from August, 2019, with substitute having to be a “like-for-like replacement” and approved by the match referee.

Mushtaq also said that it is easy to criticise the team when you are not in the dressing room.

“It’s not their mistake. They saw the result, and scorecard and made their comments. They have no idea about what is happening inside the dressing room, what the players feel about their confidence and the injuries they are carrying,” he said.

“I have worked as an expert for three years. So, I know how things worked. Once they work closely with the cricketers from inside only then they will get to know about the team bonding, the environment,” he added.

Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.