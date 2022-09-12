Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | 12th September 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | 12th September 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | 12th September 2022 Recommended Water level rises again at Manchhar Lake Queen Elizabeth II Ethereum NFT tribute project opens for final auction Call of Duty Warzone Mobile officially announced Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Paracetamol brand Panadol stops production in Pakistan