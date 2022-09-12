Respite from heat: Karachi gets early rain spell

Having sweltered for the past week, residents of Karachi finally received heavy rainfall in different parts of the city.

Heavy showers were received in Gushan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Karsaz, Mehmoodabad, and Saddar as well.

The flight schedule, on the other hand, was disrupted at Jinnah International Airport Karachi due to rough weather and heavy rainfall.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the suspension of a number of its flights today due to torrential rains in the port city.

Earlier, In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the low-pressure area developing over Indian Gujarat has weakened and now lies as a trough over there while a depression has formed over eastern India.

It said moist currents are blowing over the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to persist over the next two to three days.

The met department said that the prevailing weather system can lead to rains in Sindh’s flood-hit cities, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta.

In Karachi, the met department said hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the city over the next three days. However, it said that the port city can expect to receive heavy rains coupled with lightning on September 13.

“Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Lower Sindh as well,” said the PMD.