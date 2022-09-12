Celebrities praise Sajal Ali on What’s love got to do with it? premiere

The renowned Pakistani actor, Sajal Ali’s upcoming international film What’s Love Got To Do With It? premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival – TIFFS on September 10. Ali’s fellow industry stars congratulated her on the achievement.

Famous Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi was also present at the screening of the movie along with other international celebrities.

After her appearance at the event, the stars from the Pakistani industry congratulated Ali and said that she has made the country proud.

Her sister Saboor Ali, shared a picture of Ali with her co-star Shabana Azmi and captioned it “You got this”.

Other celebrities including Anoushey Ashraf, Mahira Khan, Shehzad Roy and many others also shared her achievement on their social media handles.

Famous Pakistani VJ and actor Anoushey Ashraf shared Ali’s interview from the TIFFS red carpet and wrote, “Just an honest, fun hearted and real celeb on the red carpet. All the best @sajalaly you make us proud every day.”

Mahira Khan wrote on her Instagram story, “That’s our girl, so proud of you.”

Shehzad Roy, posted the actor’s interview on his Instagram account and said, “It’s a proud moment for Pakistan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Other celebrities including Aima Baig, Yumna Zaidi, Sanam Saeed, Dananeer Mobeen, Sonya Hussyn, Maya Ali, praised the star too.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and Jemima Goldsmith’s screenplay, the cross-cultural rom-com focuses on Zoe, a documentary filmmaker, and her journey to love.

The movie will release in UK cinemas, on January 27, 2023.