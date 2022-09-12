Dadu Grid station saved from sinking

Pakistan Army, Rangers, and local authorities on Monday successfully built a makeshift dyke around the Dadu grid station to prevent flood waters from entering the facility.

The feat took the authorities around 36 hours.

The dyke, made up of dug-up soil, is around 2.5 kilometres long and has so far protected the power supply facility from sinking.

After the construction of the safety dyke, the power supply was restored in the area.

A day earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Dadu and noted that the district is among the worst flood-hit areas of the county.

He noted that ‘a new phenomenon’ of the Indus river west bank burst has emerged for which no one was prepared.

The army chief vowed holistic support from the military to rehabilitate flood survivors.

Though, he maintained that the road to recovery may be ‘long’ and ‘tiring’.

General Bajwa also stated 100 square kilometer area between Hamal Lake and Manchar Lake was compromised and inundated completely.

He called on the international community as well as Pakistanis to actively send aid to help flood victims deal with one of the worst catastrophes the country has ever seen.