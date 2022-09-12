I don’t want to relive my past, says Big Boss famed Shehnaaz Gill

One of the contestant’s of Bigg Boss 13, who rose to fame due to her genuine personality in the reality TV show, said that she doesn’t want to relive her past.

Shehnaaz Gill has earned a significant fan following on her social media platforms. Recently, in an interview, she spoke about her past while promoting her upcoming movie, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Gill said that she believes in moving ahead in life, and she doesn’t want to relive her past.

“There is no such moment from my past that I want to relive. Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life,” she said.

The actor further added that everything happens for good, and she is prepared for anything that life has for her in the future.

“I want to secure my future and make it the best,” Gill said.

The actor and singer also said that she has learned a lot from her upcoming movie’s co-star – Salman Khan – about life, and he motivates her to work hard.

She said, “From him, I’ve learned to keep moving ahead. He has told me that if I work hard, I will go really far in the industry and in life as well.”

Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on her social media and often shares her pictures and videos from her shoots with her followers.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. The Farhad Samji film also stars Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde and Telugu movies’ well-known actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

The movie will be produced by Salman Khan Films and is set to release at the end of the running year.

The Veham singer will also cast in John Abraham’s upcoming comedy flick 100 Percent. The movie also stars Ek Villian actor Riteish Deshmukh and ABCD actor Nora Fathehi.