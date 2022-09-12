Fawad Chaudhry challenges ECP’s authority to send contempt notice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry challenged on Monday the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to send a contempt of commission notice.

Submitting his response to the high court over the commission’s notice, the former information minister saying that notices under the provisions of the Contempt of Court law cannot be issued or that such powers cannot be exercised by the ECP unless the commission were to be a court.

He also categorically denied allegations of using intemperate, unparliamentary and contemptuous language, deeming all such allegations as untrue and factually incorrect.

Chaudhry stated that under Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a right to freedom of speech, therefore the notice should be withdrawn.

Earlier this month, the ECP had issued contempt notices to PTI leaders Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for levelling allegations against the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

However, Fawad Chaudhry had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench against the electoral watchdog’s contempt of commission notice.