Terrorism case: ATC grants interim bail extension to Imran Khan till September 20

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted an interim bail extension up to September 20 to Imran Khan today during a hearing of the terrorism case leveled against him after his anti-judiciary speech.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan appeared before the ATC to record his statement at 11am and seek bail in the case.

ATC judge had asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person to face the trial as well as a probe by the case’s investigation officer within the court premises.

The former premier’s legal counsel Babar Awan implored the court to take notice of police reluctance in conducting an inquiry within court premises.

“Why is it insulting for the police to grill Imran Khan in the judicial complex?” Babar Awan questioned Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

He warned the prosecution that the court has the authority to take punitive action against the police for willfully obstructing legal proceedings and hiding evidence.

Though the judge seconded the opinion, he noted that the court cannot intervene in the investigation and therefore it is better for both parties to choose a location for Imran Khan’s interrogation on their own.

In the hearing, Babar Awan also challenged the prosecutor to skim Imran Khan’s speech and find words that can be used to nab him for terrorism.

The court was adjourned till 2pm, September 20.

Early morning proceedings

During the hearing of the case, the Sessions Court judge asked the investigation officer (IO) if Imran Khan participated in the investigation proceedings or not, in response, the IO said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief only submitted a written statement.

Upon learning that Imran Khan’s written response was not submitted in the report given to the court, the judge bashed the IO for willfully obstructing legal proceedings based on ill intent.

Defence counsel Babar Awan told the court that Imran Khan will arrive at 11am to participate in the proceedings and if the case demands, police can probe the former premier in the bar room of the judicial complex.

Agreeing to the viewpoint of the defence counsel, the judge allowed the IO to conduct a probe within court premises and adjourned the hearing till 11am today (Monday).

On September 2, the ATC granted interim bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan till September 12.

Imran had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

Imran subsequently approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. However, the court had told him to take it up with the anti-terror court since terrorism cases are handled by the specific court.