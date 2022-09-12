Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran’s bail till Sept 20

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan until September 20. Imran is implicated in a terrorism case for allegedly threatening a judge during a public speech.

The court further directed the defence and prosecution to decide on a mutually agreeable place to sit and question Imran.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan appeared before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbasi to seek an extension in his bail.

Earlier, the ATC judge had asked Imran to appear in-person before the court if he wants to extend the duration of his bail and whether he was complying with the police in the probe.

After Imran appeared before the court, the bail was extended.

Lawyers spar on joining investigation

During the hearing of the terrorism case on Monday morning, the prosecution and defence sparred over Imran’s alleged reluctance to join the investigation.

During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi complained that Imran Khan was not complying with the authorities probing the case as he had been directed.

At this, Awan countered by stating that Imran had submitted a set of written replies as part of the investigation. He further contended that after submitting a written reply, there was no just cause for the investigators to keep demanding Imran ‘join the probe’.

At this, the prosecutor said that a joint investigation team (JIT) still has to question Imran, including on his written reply.

At this the judge intervened and remarked that section 160 outlines the importance of the plaintiff answering questions of the investigators.

Awan, however, argued that there were threats to Imran’s life.

“The same police send us threat alerts everyday that banned outfits want to harm him,” he said, adding, “if Imran goes to a police station to submit to investigations and if someone use the opportunity to attack him?”

“Who will be responsible for that?” Awan asked.

He alleged that the state was willing to ‘sacrifice’ their own people to attack Imran.

Awan said that if the court gives written guarantees that nothing will happen to Imran, then we are ready to go to the police station for investigations.

“I offered the police in the morning as well to ask their questions from Imran at a room within the judicial complex [where strict security measures have been taken],” Awan said, adding, “Why is it insulting for the police to grill Imran Khan in the judicial complex?”

The lawyer urged the court to take notice of the police’s reluctance to conduct an inquiry within the court’s premises.

“Do they want to question Imran or just harass him,” he asked.

At this, the court said that they do not want to interfere in the investigation process and asked both sides to mutually choose a location for Imran Khan’s questioning and inform the court.

In the hearing, Babar Awan also challenged the prosecutor to skim Imran Khan’s speech and find words that can be used to nab him for terrorism.

The court was then adjourned until 2pm on September 20.

Early morning proceedings

Earlier during the hearing of the case, the Sessions Court judge asked the investigation officer (IO) if Imran Khan participated in the proceedings or not.

In response, the IO said the PTI chief had only submitted a written statement.

Upon learning that Imran Khan’s written response was not submitted in the report given to the court, the judge admonished the IO for willfully obstructing legal proceedings.

Defence counsel Babar Awan told the court that Imran Khan will arrive at 11am to participate in the proceedings and if the case demands, police can ask their questions from the former premier in the bar room of the judicial complex.

Agreeing to the viewpoint of the defence counsel, the judge allowed the IO to conduct a probe within court premises and adjourned the hearing till 11am today (Monday).

On September 2, the ATC granted interim bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan till September 12.

Imran had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

Imran subsequently approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. However, the court had told him to take it up with the anti-terror court since terrorism cases are handled by the specific court.