National mourning day over Queen Elizabeth II, Digital Flood Dashboard, weather updates

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, September 12, 2022.

National Mourning Day

Pakistan is observing a day of national mourning on Monday on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to observe the mourning over the demise of the Queen on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Major flood deluge over

The water level in Manchhar Lake – the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan — is rising once again only days after its dykes were cut in controlled breaches to protect nearby cities of Sehwan and Bhan Syedabad.

The lake was at its overtopping point last week when the irrigation department decided to perform controlled breaches. The water from the lake flooded around 150 villages and caused the dyke of the Indus Link canal – which carries water from the catchment area of Manchhar Lake to the River Indus — to fail.

Digital Flood Dashboard

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ is being launched today, to ensure transparency in flood relief assistance and its distribution system.

It will provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among flood affectees.

The Prime Minister was apprised during a meeting in Lahore that the digital flood dashboard has been prepared with the use of the latest technology to provide all relevant details about the relief activities.

Weather updates

Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and eastern and southern Sindh during the next 12 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.