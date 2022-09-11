‘Selfish’ Rizwan severely criticised after Pakistan lose Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was severely criticised after the Men in Green lost the Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dubai.

Rizwan scored 55 runs in 49 balls as Pakistan fell short by 23 runs while chasing 171-run target set by the Islanders.

Some of the users on social media website, Twitter, termed Rizwan’s innings as “selfish”.

Scoring 50 seems to be the only goal of Rizwan, selfish innings #PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final — Zulqarnain Iqbal (@zuliqbal007) September 11, 2022

Rizwan played so selfish today to score the most runs in the tournament. Costed us the match! — Saima Khan (@isktweets) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, others thought that Rizwan’s innings was “criminal” considering the team’s requirements.

Rizwan's batting today has just been criminal. #PakvsSri — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) September 11, 2022

Sorry to say but Rizwan’s innings today was criminal !



I wish that he got out a little earlier ! — Moiz Ur Rehman (@MoizUrRehman_) September 11, 2022

Rizwan we don't expect from you batting like this 💔 #AsiaCup2022Final — Ya War Yaseenツ🇵🇰 (@war_yaseen) September 11, 2022

Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.