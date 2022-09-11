WATCH: UN chief shares Insta reel on his visit to flood-hit Pakistan

United Nations Chief António Guterres on Sunday shared an Instagram reel after concluding his visit to flood-hit Pakistan on Saturday.

“I have seen many humanitarian disasters around the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the Pakistan floods,” he wrote in the caption.

“It is an epic human tragedy - and the future,” UN chief emphasized.

He said, “As our planet continues to warm, all countries will increasing suffer losses and damage from climate beyond their capacity to adapt.”

“This is a global crisis. It demands a global response,” Guterres said.