WATCH: UN chief shares Insta reel on his visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Emphasizes global response to global crisis
Samaa Web Desk Sep 11, 2022
United Nations Chief António Guterres on Sunday shared an Instagram reel after concluding his visit to flood-hit Pakistan on Saturday.

“I have seen many humanitarian disasters around the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the Pakistan floods,” he wrote in the caption.

“It is an epic human tragedy - and the future,” UN chief emphasized.

He said, “As our planet continues to warm, all countries will increasing suffer losses and damage from climate beyond their capacity to adapt.”

“This is a global crisis. It demands a global response,” Guterres said.

Floods 2022

UN chief

