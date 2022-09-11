Sanaullah could be arrested on bail expiry: Punjab home minister

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah could be arrested if he remains unable to obtain an extension in his bail.

Talking to the reporters in Faisalabad, he said that since ex-PM Imran Khan is facing cases, his opponents have to face them too.

He said that the Punjab government could apprehend Sanaullah if the court doesn’t extend his bail.

The minister stated that some 30 lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were hiding in Islamabad after obtaining bail to avert arrest.