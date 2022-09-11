Watch Live
Sindh CM Shah says up to 6 months required to drain out floodwater from affected areas

Says farmers reportedly suffer losses worth Rs350 billion
Samaa Web Desk Sep 11, 2022
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that three to six months will be required to drain out floodwater from immersed areas of Sindh.

Talking to the media in Karachi, he said that flooding and rainfall destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with a death toll of around 1,500.

He added that the livestock damages incurred by floods stood at Rs50 billion and farmers suffered a loss of around Rs350 billion.

He said that around 12.5 million people have been affected by floods in the province.

“We have asked the United Nations Secretary-General for provision of medicines and other essential items,” CM said.

Shah said they have devised a program for the rehabilitation of the affectees.

“In Karachi, 18,000 people have reached and the government has a record of it,” he added.

Sindh CM

Floods 2022

